Real Estate Transfers: June 10, 2021

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Research Service, dated April 17-23, 2021.

AQUEBOGUE (11931)

• MacLellan, J & D, to Sala-Illa, Ursula, 9 Promenade Dr (600-46-1-36.18), (R), $600,000

BAITING HOLLOW (11933)

• Ugenti, V & K, to Leven, Andrew, 30 Bluffs Dr (600-39-5-5.14), (V), $292,500

• TMT Real Estate Hldgs to Weeden, Scott, 154 Founders Path (600-39-6-15), (R), $952,500

CALVERTON (11933)

• Hillis Jr, M & A, to Sexton, Joseph, 47 Jakes Ln (600-99-2-4.21), (R), $725,000

• Dowd Family Trust to TR Farms LLC, 184 Riley Ave (600-99-2-4.46), (C), $300,000

• Calverton Manor LLC to Lavcom LLC, p/o 3534 Middle Country Rd (600-99-2-19.1), (V), $1,500,000

• Warner Jr, O & B, to Pipczynski Jr, James, 2021-2023 River Rd (600-118-4-5.7), (R), $490,000

• Vance, L Trust to Georgialina 2295 LLC, 2295 River Rd & lot 011.005 (600-137-4-10.2), (R), $580,000

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• Michalak, J & K, to McGrath, Lawrence, 3455 Little Neck Rd (1000-103-10-11.1), (R), $652,000

• Flotteron & Ponderosa to Stellas Pointe LLC, 1285 & 1305 Bayberry Rd (1000-118-3-9), (R), $980,000

• Malone, P Trust to Caldwell, Robert, 200 Betts St (1000-137-5-14), (R), $792,000

FLANDERS (11901)

• Dakin, C & C, & Rasa, E, to Mendizabal, Josseline, 32 Moon Ave (900-123-3-35), (R), $460,000

• Baxter, N, to Malek, Jihane, 84 June Ave (900-148-3-10), (R), $310,000

GREENPORT (11944)

• Selander, G & L, to Squire, Charles, 48 Sunset Ln (1000-33-4-77), (R), $590,000

• Caligiure Jr, S & B, to Calleo, Sheri, 61475 CR 48, Unit B204L (1000-45.1-2-10), (C), $525,000

• DeCesare, A Trust to Pipes Creek Paradise LLC, 905 Bay Shore Rd (1000-53-3-11), (V), $175,000

• Liff, R, & Wagner, L, to Reeve, Emily, 321 Fifth Ave (1001-4-4-40), (R), $508,000

• Charles, J & J, to Chiarelli, Lawrence, 160 5th St, Unit 33 (1001-7.1-1-33), (R), $885,000

JAMESPORT (11947)

• Diliberto, S, to JG 260 Manor Lane LLC, 260 Manor Ln (600-47-2-5.4), (R), $860,000

• Diliberto, M, to GG 250 Manor Lane LLC, 250 Manor Ln (600-47-2-5.5), (V), $995,000

• DC Industries II LLC to K&J Farm Adventure LLC, 1146 Main Rd (600-68-1-9), (C), $635,000

• Haas, M, & Shea, M, to Sawyer, Andrew, 26 N Railroad Ave (600-68-4-14), (R), $550,000

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Over, B, to 1010 Holbrook LLC, 1010 Holbrook Ln (1000-113-6-12), (R), $990,000

• Nedoszytko Rychwalski to Allen, Eugene, 4075 Aldrich Ln (1000-120-3-14), (R), $275,600

• Tuthill Family Trust to Adolfsen, Robert, 2285 Marratooka Rd (1000-123-2-5), (R), $589,000

• Bouffard, C &A, Trust to 2 Joes LLC, 645 Westphalia Rd (1000-141-3-36), (C), $500,000

ORIENT (11957)

• Davis, A, to Mayer, Theodore, 3940 Orchard St (1000-27-3-3.6), (R), $1,150,000

PECONIC (11958)

• Victoria, J & D, & Munster to Alvarado, Hector, 3300 Peconic Ln (1000-74-3-13), (R), $427,500

• Odhner, C Trust to Catts, Michael, 1750 Robinson Ln (1000-98-4-24), (R), $2,025,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• Iona, M, to Bubka, Jeanne, 1501 Willow Pond Dr (600-18.1-3-87), (R), $333,000

• Sound Real Holdings to Byron Jade Holdings LLC, 5087 Sound Ave (600-20-4-2), (C), $785,000

• Carter, E & K, to O’Brien, John, 140 Scenic Lake Dr (600-82.2-1-140), (R), $450,000

• Barrios, E & W, to Galarza, Juan, 61 Fairway Ave (600-111-1-27), (R), $513,000

• Gevinski/Heaney, D, to Anzora, Carlos, 92 Fairway Ave (600-111-2-16), (R), $340,000

• Bocksel, K, & Caruccio, C, to Glick, Andrea, 824 W Main St (600-124-3-11), (R), $294,000

• Silver III LLC to Eaton, Olivia, 36 Pulaski St (600-126-2-10), (R), $320,000

• Prendergast, L, to Riverhead 219 LLC, 219 Maple Ave (600-129-2-22.2), (V), $140,000

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

• Tondo Otazu, S, to 3 Wade Road LLC, 3 Wade Rd (700-8-2-34), (R), $812,000

• Madore, G & P Trust to Calabro, Peter, 73 N Midway Rd (700-14-3-35.5), (R), $1,385,000

• Mangiarotti, J, to Kolby, Matthew, 1 Lilliput Ln (700-21-1-57), (R), $926,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• McKeighan, V, to Cahill, Catherine, 495 Bayview Ave (1000-52-5-23), (R), $1,050,000

• Lang, G & M, by Heirs to Kollen, Sandra, 1455 Jasmine Ln (1000-69-3-24.8), (R), $490,000

• Ellis, S & C, to Hoffman, Joseph, 47100 Route 25 (1000-69-6-11), (R), $925,000

• Hall, R & E, to Gentry, Joseph, 630 Clearview Ave (1000-70-9-62), (R), $799,000

• Pirreca, J & K, to Israel, Steven, 1100 Beachwood Ln (1000-70-10-60), (R), $1,500,000

• 50 GCLPP LLC to Goldberg, Thomas, 50 Goose Creek Ln (1000-71-1-41), (R), $1,600,000

• Cotrone, D & L, to West, Joseph, 915 Oak Ave (1000-77-1-12), (R), $479,000

• WH Crumb & Corey Creek to O’Marra, John, 935 Corey Creek Ln (1000-78-4-22), (R), $829,000

• Stegner Family Trust to Baktidy, Steve, 470 Windy Point Ln (1000-78-6-10.3), (R), $800,000

• Amoroso, R & R, to Smith, Gregory, 9330 N Bayview Rd (1000-79-8-12.4), (R), $1,625,000

• Carlson, R, to Baktidy, Vlassi, 3370 Paradise Point Rd (1000-81-3-11), (R), $1,250,000

• 9800NBR LLC to County of Suffolk, 9800 Main Bayview Rd (1000-88-3-3.1), (V), $800,000

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Themak, J, to Heinz II, Theodore, 167 Maple Rd (600-26-2-20), (R), $385,000

• Ochi, C, to Figurny, Jayme, 70 Beach Rd (600-26-3-63.2), (R), $645,000

• Naso, R, by Executor to Latif, Muhammad, 111 Cedar Rd (600-28-1-7), (R), $200,000

• Brady, P & K, to Jones, Kevin, 45 Sylvan Dr (600-33-3-16), (R), $354,000

• Tedeschi Family Trust to Passantino, Devan, 437 North Side Rd (600-36-2-11), (R), $309,000

• Schweitzer, D & E, to Szarek, Steven, 30 Anna Ct (600-56-1-5.3), (R), $615,000

• Hansman, R & L, to Kramer, Steven, 13 Little Leaf Ct (600-75.1-1-13), (R), $460,000

• Grosse, J & R, to Koys, Peter, 7 Indianwood Ct (600-115-1-17), (R), $719,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)