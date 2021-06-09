Riverhead Tomcats seek host families for upcoming summer baseball season

Both the North Fork Ospreys and Riverhead Tomcats of the Hamptons Collegiate Baseball League are in need of housing for players for the upcoming season. Anyone interested in hosting a player may contact Patty Moore-White at 631-833-1353.

Host families are required to supply a player with a room, bed, laundry and meals, but are not required to provide transportation, the league said. Each player is a member in good standing with the NCAA, meeting all academic, athletic and legal eligibility requirements, according to the HCBL. The players will play baseball five or six days a week on the North and South Forks and work out daily at local gyms. They are encouraged to work part-time jobs and participate in their local community.

Opening Day will be Tuesday. The Ospreys will be away at the Sag Harbor Whalers while the Tomcats will host the Southampton Breakers that day. The regular season is scheduled to conclude July 20.