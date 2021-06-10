Construction boom marches on despite lumber price increases, Tomcats baseball club seeks host families

Some lumber purchased at Riverhead Building Supply. (Credit: David Benthal)

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Thursday, June 10.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

As plywood alone has more than tripled in cost, construction boom marches on

Dispatcher’s suit against town dismissed, while claims against chief still pending

Riverhead Tomcats seek host families for upcoming summer baseball season

NORTHFORKER

Podcast: Here’s what’s happening the weekend of June 12

Where to pick strawberries on the North Fork this summer

WEATHER

Expect mostly sunny skies today with a high temperature of about 78 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 56.