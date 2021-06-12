Blotters: Riverhead teen arrested after fleeing crash

Police arrested a 19-year-old Riverhead man early Sunday morning in East Quogue after he fled the scene of an accident in Bridgehampton, in which he rear-ended another driver.

Police located Marquise Hatcher traveling westbound on State Route 27 at over 100 mph. He crashed into an exit sign on an island between the ramp and road as he left the highway at Exit 64, police said. The vehicle spun out of control and eventually came to a stop on the grass on the east side of the ramp.

Mr. Hatcher then attempted to flee on foot but eventually emerged from the woods to seek medical attention for shortness of breath, according to police. He suffered scrapes on his arm and abdomen, but was otherwise unharmed, police said.

Police charged Mr. Hatcher with leaving the scene of an accident with property damage and driving without a license or insurance. He is due in court June 24.

• A pressure washer and a battery-powered radio were reported stolen in Riverside Saturday. Police said someone broke through a fence on the property of Peconic Paddler at 89 Peconic Ave. Detectives are investigating.

• Police arrested a 27-year-old Flanders man in Riverside Saturday afternoon for driving with a license that was suspended after he failed to pay a summons.

Franky Reyes was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, a misdemeanor, and was released for a future court date.

• Police issued appearance tickets to two men on Lake Avenue in Northampton Sunday for open consumption of alcohol. Both men had open cans of Modelo beer, police said.

• Riverhead police reported two large thefts at Tanger Outlets over the past week.

In one case, an unknown man stole $5,712 worth of merchandise from the Polo Ralph Lauren store last Thursday afternoon, according to police.

In the other, two men stole $3,570 worth of merchandise from the Calvin Klein store in Friday, according to police.

Additional information was not available.

• A 2001 Saturn L-200 was reported stolen from the parking lot of Quick Stop Deli on West Main Street Friday morning, according to police.

• A Wading River man told police on Friday morning that someone illegally opened a TS Bank online bank account in his name, according to police.

• Someone stole a backpack leaf blower from outside a house on East Main Street Friday morning, according to police.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.