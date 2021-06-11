Riverhead man arrested for possession of crack cocaine, fentanyl

An East End Drug Task Force investigation resulted in the arrest of a 41-year-old Riverhead man on numerous drug charges, according to Riverhead Town police.

Tywan Jones was arrested for possession of crack cocaine and fentanyl, police said.

The investigation was in response to community complaints of suspected illegal drug sales in the John Wesley Village apartment complex in Riverhead, police said. The task force and Riverhead police executed a search warrant Thursday evening at one apartment and arrested Mr. Jones, whose nickname is “Touch.”

District attorney Tim Sini credited the “vigilance of community members” for assisting law enforcement with the arrest.

“This is exactly why community engagement is so important,” Mr. Sini said a statement. “I thank those residents who saw something suspicious and had the courage to report it, and I thank all the members of the East End Drug Task Force for their continued efforts to crack down on drug dealing in our communities.”

Mr. Jones faces a felony charge of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance. He’s also charged with seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and criminally using drug paraphernalia, both misdemeanors.

He was arraigned in Riverhead Town Justice Court Friday and remanded, police said. Attorney information for Mr. Jones was not immediately available.

Mr. Jones pleaded guilty in July 2015 to one count of fourth-degree conspiracy after he was one of several suspects arrested following an investigation of an open-air drug market outside a vacant home on Lewis Street.