School district seeks community input on how to spend federal stimulus money
Technology, professional development or after-school programs. Those are some the areas in the Riverhead Central School District that could receive a boost thanks to funding from the federal American Rescue Plan.
The district is seeking community input through an online survey on how to spend the approximately $18 million that will be allocated to the district.
The money has to be spent no later than Sept. 30, 2024 and the district must prioritize spending on non-recurring expenses, meaning expenses that can end when the federal money expires.
The public comment is being sought before the district develops and posts a plan. The funding is part of the pandemic-related stimulus bill signed into law in March.
Residents are encouraged to complete the survey before it closes on Friday, June 18.
The four-question survey can be found here. A Spanish version can also be found here.