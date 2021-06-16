Cops: Teenager slashed in chest, woman charged with assault

Police car lights. (Credit: aaron_anderer/flickr)

Riverhead Town police arrested a 21-year-old woman for allegedly slashing a 16-year-old Tuesday night at the Riverpoint Apartments on East Main Street.

Police responded shortly after 7 p.m. and found the victim had been slashed in the chest with a knife. The boy was transported by the Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance Corps to Peconic Bay Medical Center. His injuries were not life threatening, police said.

Officers also found Zhaneera Shabazz, who had injuries “from an unknown suspect.” Ms. Shabazz was also transported to PBMC.

Following an investigation, police charged Ms. Shabazz with second-degree assault, a felony, and endangering the welfare of a child, a misdemeanor, for the slashing. Ms. Shabazz was treated at PBMC for her injuries and then transported to police headquarters for processing and was held for arraignment.

Police said the incident remains under investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact police at 631-727-4500.