Blotters: Riverside man charged with DWI after crash

A 55-year-old Riverside man was arrested Saturday for driving while intoxicated following a single-vehicle crash in Flanders.

Christopher Smothers was driving north on County Road 104 when his vehicle went off the roadway and down an embankment, police said. Mr. Smothers was arrested and transported to police headquarters where he submitted to a chemical test. Police charged him with misdemeanor DWI, operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content of .08% or more and a traffic violation.

• A 29-year-old woman was arrested following a traffic stop when police found her registration had been suspended for an insurance lapse.

Katarina Kruckel of North Sea was stopped on Cross River Drive in Riverside Friday afternoon and charged with misdemeanor operating a motor vehicle without inspection certificate as well as additional traffic violations. She was released on an appearance ticket.

• A man reportedly broke into a camper in Northampton Sunday afternoon and drank a beer, ate some food and used the facilities.

The camper’s owner told police the man went into the camper shortly after 5:30 p.m. and remained for an unknown amount of time. No further crime was reported and the case is pending further information. The camper was located on Old Westhampton Road near Lakeview Drive and Topping Drive.

• A 39-year-old Flanders woman allegedly threw an egg at someone’s home in Flanders early Sunday morning and then punched and grabbed the victim in the throat, police said. Police located the woman on foot and arrested her for second-degree harassment, a violation. She is due back in court at a later date. A police report did not specify the relationship between the suspect and victim.

• A Riverside resident reported items were stolen from her unlocked vehicle last Thursday. Police did not have any leads.

• Brian Jenkins, 54, of Riverhead was charged with two counts of burglary last Wednesday stemming from an incident that took place Aug. 28 at a vacant building on Route 58, according to Riverhead Town police.

Southampton Town police assisted in the arrest, which occurred on Riverleigh Avenue in Riverside.

A Southampton officer was given a description of the vehicle involved in the commercial burglary as a white van, which was located on Riverleigh Avenue.

• A man stole $720 worth of shoes from Designer Warehouse on Route 58 last Tuesday night, according to police. The suspect was seen running southeast in the parking lot.

Jack Carson, age and address unavailable, was later arrested on charges of petit larceny and possession of burglar’s tools at Designer Warehouse, according to police.

• An Amazon package valued at about $27 was reported stolen from the front porch of a home on Fishel Avenue in Riverhead last Wednesday. Police said a suspect was seen fleeing south on Fishel Avenue.

• Arend Bender, 46, address unavailable, was charged with driving while intoxicated last Wednesday night on Howell Lane in Riverhead. His vehicle was impounded by police for investigation, police said.

• Someone stole $314 worth of clothing from Walmart on Route 58 last Thursday morning, according to police.

• A woman told police on Saturday morning that someone stole her wallet and credit cards from her unlocked car, which was in the parking lot of Hobby Lobby on Route 58, police said.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.