Another chance for public to weigh in on Town Square proposal through online survey

A rendering of the proposed Town Square. (Credit: Urban Design Associates)

Riverhead residents can continue to share their thoughts on the upcoming Town Square in downtown Riverhead.

The Town Board released a second online survey to gather feedback. The survey will be accessible through July 2 and results will be posted on the Town Square interactive website.

Supervisor Yvette Aguiar said in a statement that she believes the town’s decision to purchase three buildings to develop the Town Square is “the most consequential action take to revitalize downtown Riverhead in the past 30 years.”

The Town Board last month finalized the deal to purchase three East Main Street properties, including two vacant buildings. The vacant buildings once housed Twin Fork Bicycles and the former Swezey’s furniture store. The building at 127 E. Main St. that is occupied by the restaurant Craft’d will remain in place and be extensively renovated, according to the town.

The town has allocated $1.8 million in grant money toward the Town Square project. That has come from an $800,000 grant from Empire State Development, $612,000 in Suffolk County water quality funding and $400,000 in Suffolk County Jump Start funding. Officials said the town plans to submit several additional grant proposals. The town also plans to sell or lease some town-owned land to cover some of its estimated $5.5 million cost.

“I am confident that the Town Square will transform the downtown business district into a thriving regional hub that offers an attractive venue for people to live, work and play here in Riverhead,” Ms. Aguiar said. “However, we need the public’s continued input to ensure that the Town Square fulfills the needs and desires of the community. I urge all interested residents to take a few minutes and complete the latest survey.”

The Town and Urban Design Associates, the consulting firm overseeing the project, have already sought public input through a number of avenues. A summary of feedback can be found here.

More information on the Town Square can be found here.