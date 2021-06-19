Maserati crashes into East Main Street restaurant

The scene of the crash. (Courtesy of Dark Horse Restaurant)

Riverhead police Friday night responded to an unusual motor vehicle accident: a 2017 Maserati had crashed into the Dark Horse Restaurant.

A department release said Mark Szynaka, 61, of Riverhead, was arrested for Driving While Intoxicated and was held overnight for arraignment Saturday morning.

“This man was driving entirely too fast,” said restaurant owner Dee Muma said Saturday morning. “I think he was heading east and lost control. He hit the curb and it launched him into the air 18 inches off the ground. He hit right where tables 11 and 12 were. They were destroyed. Thank God nobody was hurt.”

The restaurant posted photos of the 11 p.m. crash on its Facebook page that show extensive damage. In the post, the restaurant staff said they were grateful no one was hurt.

“So this was our night,” the post said. “We are blessed to say no one was hurt as we were closed at the time. Our staff, the driver, and our tenants are all ok. Tables, booths, and chairs can be rebuilt. Lives cannot be unlost so to say we are lucky is beyond an understatement.

“We are planning to open today (maybe a tad later than normal). Stop in for a drink and see a sleep-deprived Ross, Dee and Peter for some amazing photos and a hell of a story. (Use the side door or the back door because, well ya know, the front door doesn’t exist at the moment.)”