A scene from the 2021 Mattituck Lions Club Strawberry Festival. (Credit: Jeremy Garretson)

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Monday, June 21.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Photos: Strawberry Festival returns to Mattituck

Maserati crashes into East Main Street restaurant

New York Islanders’ winger Kyle Palmieri finds a home on the North Fork

State appellate court upholds earlier ruling on Gershow Recycling’s Hubbard Avenue facility

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Police: Virginia man rescued after sailboat overturned

Mattituck residents write Sigsbee Beach-inspired children’s book

NORTHFORKER

One Minute on the North Fork: A sunset paddle with North Fork Paddle Co.

Farm stand to table: Garlic confit carrots with parm and fried sage

WEATHER

Expect morning clouds to give way to partly sunny skies today with a high temperature of about 84 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 65. There’s a chance of thunderstorms in the evening.