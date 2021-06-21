Strawberry Festival returns to Mattituck, Maserati crashes into East Main Street restaurant
The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Monday, June 21.
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Photos: Strawberry Festival returns to Mattituck
Maserati crashes into East Main Street restaurant
New York Islanders’ winger Kyle Palmieri finds a home on the North Fork
State appellate court upholds earlier ruling on Gershow Recycling’s Hubbard Avenue facility
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Police: Virginia man rescued after sailboat overturned
Mattituck residents write Sigsbee Beach-inspired children’s book
NORTHFORKER
One Minute on the North Fork: A sunset paddle with North Fork Paddle Co.
Farm stand to table: Garlic confit carrots with parm and fried sage
WEATHER
Expect morning clouds to give way to partly sunny skies today with a high temperature of about 84 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 65. There’s a chance of thunderstorms in the evening.