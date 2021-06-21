Auto Racing: Some drivers beat the rain and field

The NASCAR Whelen Modified tour was one of five Riverhead Raceway events washed away by heavy rain Saturday evening. Among those events raced earlier in the day, Vinny Delaney of East Islip scoring his first career Crate Modified victory, a 25-lapper.

Sean Glennon of Northport fell just 0.231 seconds short, settling for second place. Defending champion Richie Davidowitz of East Moriches raced his way to a third-place finish after starting 10th.

Max Handley of Medford earned his second win in a row in the first race of the Miller Lite Triple Crown Series for the Blunderbusts. Cody Triola of Bay Shore was the runner-up. Brandon Hubbard of Mastic, who started the race fifth, made a late-race charge to take third.

The 2021 Legend Race Car season had been tough on rising star Joey Braun of Manorville, lined with mechanical failure and crashes along the way. However, things went Braun’s way Sunday afternoon when he won a 20-lap main event. George Tomko Jr. of Aquebogue took second place and championship leader Eric Hersey of Ronkonkoma secured another podium finish, coming in third.

Brian Brown of Riverhead scored his second Street Stock win of the year, a 20-lap feature event Sunday afternoon.

Veteran Rhett Fogg of Westhampton was second, with defending champion Dave Antos of Lindenhurst third.