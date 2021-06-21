Louise R. Young

Louise R. Young of Riverhead died at Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead on June 16, 2021, following a valiant battle with cancer. She was 76.

Louise was born in the Bronx, N.Y., on Sept. 3, 1944, to Doris and Irwin Reyer. Louise was affectionately known as “Weezie the Warrior” as a result of how courageously she faced and fought cancer. She never complained and found opportunities to make new friends during this health crisis, including other cancer warriors and the loving and compassionate medical professionals who fought alongside her.

In 1963, Louise met the love of her life, Roland “Sonny” Young, who predeceased her in 2008. Louise and Sonny were soulmates and enjoyed their lives together. Their hobbies included classic car restoration, dancing and enjoying each other, their children and grandchild.

Louise is survived by her daughter, Anita Marie Young; beloved Fur Baby Bella; grandson Jack Young; sister Elizabeth Shenay of South Carolina; brother Joseph Reyer of Georgia; and brother Robert Reyer of South Carolina. She has many wonderful sisters-in-law and a loving brother-in-law, nieces, nephews, great-nieces and -nephews, and great-great-nieces and -nephews. Louise also had a special circle of friends and family proudly known as “Weezie’s Warriors” and special friends who always treated Louise as family (“Sister Sophie,” “Bestie Sherry,” “Sweet Lori” and Tara). In addition to her husband, Louise was also predeceased by her son, Richard M. Young, in 2009.

The family will receive visitors at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead on Monday, June 21, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m., with a service at 7:30. Burial will take place at noon Tuesday, June 22, at Calverton National Cemetery. Family and friends may meet at the funeral home at 10:30 a.m. for closing prayers.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Southampton Animal Shelter Foundation, 102 Old Riverhead Road West, Hampton Bays, NY 11946 in Louise’s memory would be appreciated by her family and friends.

This is a paid notice.