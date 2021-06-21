Riverhead resident Elizabeth B. Scott died June 17, 2021, at Southampton Hospital. She was 80.

She was born in Riverhead Dec. 25, 1940, to Walter and Annie (Evans) Taylor.

A graduate of Riverhead High School, she worked for Hazeltine and TruTech.

Family members said she enjoyed cooking, singing, dancing and shopping.

Predeceased by her husband, Northern Scott, in 2016; her sons Terrance and Marvin; and her granddaughter Kendra, she is survived by her children Keith Scott of Alabama, Paula Scott of Riverhead and Craig Scott of Shirley; her sister, Annie Jackson, and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors Friday, June 25, from 11 a.m. to noon at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead, where a funeral service will be held at noon. Burial will take place at Riverhead Cemetery.