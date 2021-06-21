Elizabeth B. Scott
Riverhead resident Elizabeth B. Scott died June 17, 2021, at Southampton Hospital. She was 80.
She was born in Riverhead Dec. 25, 1940, to Walter and Annie (Evans) Taylor.
A graduate of Riverhead High School, she worked for Hazeltine and TruTech.
Family members said she enjoyed cooking, singing, dancing and shopping.
Predeceased by her husband, Northern Scott, in 2016; her sons Terrance and Marvin; and her granddaughter Kendra, she is survived by her children Keith Scott of Alabama, Paula Scott of Riverhead and Craig Scott of Shirley; her sister, Annie Jackson, and a host of grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
The family will receive visitors Friday, June 25, from 11 a.m. to noon at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead, where a funeral service will be held at noon. Burial will take place at Riverhead Cemetery.