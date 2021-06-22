Town Board debates CAT’s confidentiality request, Burger King approved for Calverton
The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.
Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Tuesday, June 22.
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
What’s the big secret? Town Board debates CAT’s confidentiality request
Burger King gets approvals at Calverton gas station
Police: Man drove drunk with 2-year-old son in car
Riverhead Raceway: Coby nabs second straight victory
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
Mattituck realtor celebrates 50th year in family business
Greenport poet wins U.K. poetry prize
NORTHFORKER
You can now hand pick cherries at Wickham’s Farm in Cutchogue
North Fork Dream Home: Light-filled Orient Village retreat with renovated guest barn and summer cabana
WEATHER
Expect thunderstorms with heavy rain this afternoon and a high temperature of about 70 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 58.