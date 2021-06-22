Town Board debates CAT’s confidentiality request, Burger King approved for Calverton

Triple Five Group’s Chairman, Nader Ghermezian, his son Justin, who is managing member of Triple Five Real Estate I LLC, and Chris Kent, the attorney for CAT, attended the June 10 work session. (Credit: Tim Gannon)

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Tuesday, June 22.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

What’s the big secret? Town Board debates CAT’s confidentiality request

Burger King gets approvals at Calverton gas station

Police: Man drove drunk with 2-year-old son in car

Riverhead Raceway: Coby nabs second straight victory

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Mattituck realtor celebrates 50th year in family business

Greenport poet wins U.K. poetry prize

NORTHFORKER

You can now hand pick cherries at Wickham’s Farm in Cutchogue

North Fork Dream Home: Light-filled Orient Village retreat with renovated guest barn and summer cabana

WEATHER

Expect thunderstorms with heavy rain this afternoon and a high temperature of about 70 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 58.