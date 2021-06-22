Stanley ‘Buddy’ Joseph Wowak Jr.

Stanley Joseph ‘Buddy’ Wowak Jr.

Stanley Joseph “Buddy” Wowak Jr. of Calverton, N.Y., passed away on May 30, 2021, at Stony Brook University Hospital. He was 90 years old.

Stanley was born Dec. 18, 1930, to Stanley and Josephine Wowak in Riverhead, N.Y. Stanley graduated from Riverhead High School (Class of 1948) and was a member of Computer Institute’s Class of 1960.

After graduating from high school, Stanley enrolled in the U.S. Marine Corps and served from 1948 to 1952.

Buddy joined his beloved wife, Rita, in heaven this May. He was a humble and proud Marine who served in the Korean War. He displayed unparalleled strength, even in his final hours on Earth. He was a staunch believer in a strong work ethic, along with high morals, chivalry and integrity, and he was a promoter of higher education. A solid family man, he was a constant provider, giving his nearest and dearest the greatest gift anyone could ever give: his belief in them.

Stanley was predeceased by his wife, Rita; brother Hilary; sisters-in-law Linda, Marion, Stephanie, Delores and Claire; brothers-in-law Tony and Clarence; and nieces Bonnie and Debbie. He leaves behind his children, Karen (Tom), Daniel, Michael and David (Rossana); grandchildren, Alyssa (Tommy), Ryan (Yitong), Laura (Kevin), James, Justina (Fredrik), Joseph and Elizabeth; great-grandchildren, Connor, Angelica, Daniel, Siri, Marta, Ada and Charlie; brother Richard; sisters Joy and Susan (Walter); great-aunt Ann; sister-in-law Carol; brother-in-law Barney; and several nieces and nephews.

Private funeral arrangements were entrusted to Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home.

