Riverhead resident Robert Allen Smith died June 19, 2021, at his home. He was 80.

Mr. Smith was born Aug. 30, 1940, in Queens to Cyril “James” and Evelyn Smith.

He held a master’s degree and worked as an educator for Eastern Suffolk BOCES in Dix Hills.

Arrangements are being handled by Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead.