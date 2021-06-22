Riverhead resident Evelyn Hughes died June 20, 2021, at East End Hospice Kanas Center for Hospice Care in Westhampton Beach. She was 73.

Born July 21, 1947, in Richmond, Va., she was the daughter of John and Mary (Aggerston) Dean.

Ms. Hughes worked in environmental services at Southampton Hospital. She was a member of Unity Baptist Church in Mattituck for more than 50 years.

She enjoyed traveling, exercise, cooking, casinos and family time.

Predeceased by her husband, Clayborne, in 2014, and her stepsons Clayton and Craig Hughes, she is survived by her children, Tracey Holloway of Maryland and Tremayne Hughes of Riverhead; stepson Carlton Hughes of Virginia; stepdaughter Vanessa Bosley of New Jersey; siblings Jimmy Dean and Vernessa Johnson; grandchildren Yasmine Lamison and Christiane Holloway; and a host of step-grandchildren.

The family will receive visitors Thursday, June 24, from 6 to 8 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead and from 11 a.m. to noon Friday, June 25, at Unity Baptist Church. A funeral service will take place Friday at noon at the church, followed by burial at Riverhead Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to East End Hospice.

This is a paid notice.