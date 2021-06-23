Riverhead resident John A. Lepanto died June 21, 2021, at Long Island State Veterans Home in Stony Brook. He was 93.

Born Nov. 13, 1927, in the Bronx, he was the son of Anthony and Cristina (Marcone) Lepanto.

Mr. Lepanto served in the U.S. Army from 1946 to 1947.

Predeceased by his wife, Gloria, and his son Peter, he is survived by his daughter, Cristina Gleicher; sons John and Anthony; six grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.

The family will receive visitors Monday, June 28, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral Mass will take place at 10:45 a.m. Tuesday, June 29, at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church in Riverhead. Burial will follow at Long Island National Cemetery in Farmingdale.