Riverhead Police: Gunshots fired inside and out of Trout Brook Lane home

Riverhead Town police detectives are investigating a report of gunshots fired in the area of Trout Brook Lane Wednesday night.

Officers secured the scene of the shooting shortly after 10 p.m. and determined that there were no injuries, officials said.

Police then interviewed a homeowner who said he heard gun shots in front of his residence and officers canvased the area and found spent shell casings near the front of the house.

The Detective Division was called to the scene and later found two spent rounds inside the house.

Police said the case is considered an ongoing investigation, and anyone with any information is asked to call the Riverhead Town Police at 631-727-4500. All calls will be kept confidential, according to police.