New sign points to Hallockville Museum Farm’s national historic listing, Shots fired on Trout Brook Lane

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Friday, June 25.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

New sign points to Hallockville Museum Farm’s national historic listing

Riverhead Police: Gunshots fired inside and out of Trout Brook Lane home

North Fork theater programs earn more than 40 Teeny Awards nominations

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Roundabout work expected to begin in Greenport next year

NORTHFORKER

Meet the new owner of the Ram’s Head Inn on Shelter Island

North Fork Open Houses: 10 listings to check out for the weekend of June 25

WEATHER

Expect cloudy skies to give way to partial sunshine today with a high temperature of about 79 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 65.

Temperatures are expected to be in the 80s this weekend.