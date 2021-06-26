Education

Photos: Riverhead High School Class of 2021 celebrates graduation

By Riverhead News-Review

Caps in the air (Robert O’Rourk)

The Riverhead High School Class of 2021 tossed its caps together Friday night following two school years of uncertainty.

After a late change in COVID-19 regulations allowed the entire senior class to celebrate in one ceremony, packed stands of family signaled a return to normal Friday.

The ceremony included a keynote address from alumnus Tijuana Fulford, founder of the Butterfly Effect Project, and recognition for the class’ top students.

Below are scenes from the ceremony.

  • Post-graduation celebration. (Credit: Robert O’Rourk)
  • Post-graduation celebration. (Credit: Robert O’Rourk)
  • Post-graduation celebration. (Credit: Robert O’Rourk)
  • The stands were packed with COVID-19 restrictions lifted. (Credit: Robert O’Rourk)
  • A very happy William A. Lopez-Corado revives his diploma and congratulations from Principal O’Hara. (Credit: Robert O’Rourk)
  • Receiving her diploma from Principal Sean O’Hara is Imani Thomas. (Credit: Robert O’Rourk)
  • Gabriela Alvarado-Veliz revives her diploma and congratulations from Principal O’Hara. (Credit: Robert O’Rourk)
  • Two very happy seniors, Deanna Marie Wirth and Julianne Williams. (Credit: Robert O’Rourk)
  • Valedictorian Aria Manucha. (Credit: Robert O’Rourk)
  • Kyle Martelli, Class Salutatorian. (Credit: Robert O’Rourk)
  • Kyle Martelli, Class Salutatorian. (Credit: Robert O’Rourk)
  • The top 20 scholars were recognized and sat in the front row. (Credit: Robert O’Rourk)
  • Class President Viktoria Skobodzinski presented a short talk on class history. (Credit: Robert O’Rourk)
  • The stands were full and the field was beautifully decorated. (Credit: Robert O’Rourk)
  • Interim Superintendent Christine Tona addressed the graduates and guests. (Credit: Robert O’Rourk)
  • Student Government Body President Nikolas Golyatdinov-Novikov welcomed the guests. (Credit: Robert O’Rourk)
  • Keynote speaker Tijuana Fulford, founder of the Butterfly Effect Project, gave a powerful talk. (Credit: Robert O’Rourk)
  • Vice President of her class Imani Thomas presented the class gift. (Credit: Robert O’Rourk)

