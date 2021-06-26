Photos: Riverhead High School Class of 2021 celebrates graduation

Caps in the air (Robert O’Rourk)

The Riverhead High School Class of 2021 tossed its caps together Friday night following two school years of uncertainty.

After a late change in COVID-19 regulations allowed the entire senior class to celebrate in one ceremony, packed stands of family signaled a return to normal Friday.

The ceremony included a keynote address from alumnus Tijuana Fulford, founder of the Butterfly Effect Project, and recognition for the class’ top students.

Below are scenes from the ceremony.