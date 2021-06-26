SWR class of 2021 stands together one last time

Shoreham-Wading River 45th Commencement Exercises June 25th. Credit: Bill Landon

“Tough times don’t last, tough people do.”

That was the quote etched on the Shoreham-Wading River Class of 2021’s commemorative coin. On the flip side, it read “united we stood together.”

It’s fair to say that in the school’s nearly half-century no senior class had to overcome as many obstacles of the Class of 2021. It’s a sentiment being felt across Long Island this weekend as high schools celebrate their graduation ceremonies in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

For Shoreham-Wading River, the ceremony took place under the lights at Thomas Cutinella Memorial Field Friday evening. The ceremony was led by principal Frank Pugliesi and featured words of farewall from co-valedictorians Owen Beran and Mika Misawa.

Here are more photos from the ceremony.