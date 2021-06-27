Riverhead Lidl to open on Route 58 Wednesday

(Credit:Wikimedia Commons)

The new Riverhead Lidl store on Route 58 is scheduled to open on Wednesday, June 30, at 7:40 a.m., according to a release from the company.

The store is in the former Toy’s R Us building on Route 58, and it will be Lidl’s 18th store on Long Island.

Lidl is a German discount grocery store that purchased 27 Best Market stores on Long Island in 2020, with the goal of converting them to Lidl stores.

But instead of converting the Riverhead Best Market to a Lidl, the company instead converted the former Toy’s R Us building across the street, which had more space.

Lidl, which has 11,200 stores in 32 countries, says it offers wages and benefits for its employees that are above the industry standard in every market in which it operates. Lidl offers a starting wage of $16.50 per hour, according to the release.

It also offers healthcare coverage to all employees, including those working part-time, regardless of the number of hours worked.

Lidl also is a partner with the John Theissen Children’s Foundation to raise money for kids in need on Long Island. During the grand opening, Lidl will donate 50 cents to the organization for every new my Lidl member who signs up and sets the new store as their home store.

“I am very happy to welcome Lidl to its new home on the Route 58 corridor in the Town of Riverhead,” said Riverhead Town Supervisor Yvette Aguiar. “I wish you many successful years in your new location and I look forward to shopping there with my family.”

At the Riverhead grand opening, customers will be able to take advantage of “get-them-while-you-can” grand opening special offers at the new store. The first 100 customers will be presented with a special gift card ranging from $5 to $100 each, the company said. Shoppers can also enter to win a $500 Lidl gift card and take advantage of special giveaways.

The prior Best Market store is now occupied by another supermarket, Fine Fare.