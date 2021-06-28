Riverhead Raceway: That’s 20 career wins for Soper, who’s still only 25

Kyle Soper is coming close to matching his age.

The Manorville driver, 25, scored his 20th NASCAR Modified victory Saturday night at Riverhead Raceway. Soper raced his way from a 10th starting position to victory in a 50-lap event. He became the sixth different winner in as many races this year in the Modifieds.

Dylan Slepian of Dix Hills was the and rising talent Michael Rutkoski of Mattituck was third. John Beatty Jr. of Merrick recovered from a first-lap spin for fourth, with defending champion Tom Rogers Jr. of Riverhead fifth.

Ray Minieri of Bay Shore had won 22 times in the old Charger division over the years, but had never won a Late Model race until Saturday night. The 50-lap race, the first installment of the Miller Lite Triple Crown Series, saw Brandon Turbush of Manorville take second and Kevin Metzger of Massapequa come in third.

Another first-time winner in his new division was Mark Stewart of Riverhead. The 25-time winner in the Super Pro Trucks secured his first Crate Modified win in a 25-lap affair. Owen Grennan of Glen Cove was second and Terry Stiles of Rocky Point third.

Defending Figure Eight champion Joe Warren Jr. of Ridge collected his first win of the 2021 season, going 15 laps. Tom Ferrara of Patchogue and Scott Pedersen of Shirley were the next two finishers.

Joe’s brother, Ryan Warren of Ridge, was a first-time winner in a 20-lap Mini Stock feature. Defending champion C.J. Zukowski of Riverhead was second. Justin Squires of Flanders placed third.

Eric Germuth of Hicksville won a 40-lap 8-Cylinder Enduro to close out the night. Richie Carman of Port Jefferson was also able get by Sean Fitzpatrick of West Babylon for second.