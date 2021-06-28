Dorothy Susan “Sue” Berdinka Elliston of Brookhaven, passed away on June 25, 2021, at Long Island Community Hospital in Patchogue. She was 73.

Sue was born on Aug. 23, 1947, in Greenport to Frank and Joan Berdinka and was the eldest of seven children. Growing up in Westhampton, she was active in the Church of the Immaculate Conception alongside her mother. In 1977 she married David Elliston. Together they had one son, Sue’s pride and joy, Donald.

Sue lived in Riverhead for many years and worked at both Sears Roebuck and Friendly’s Restaurant.

Her greatest loves were her son, Donald, her family, her church and her God.

Sue was predeceased by her parents; her brothers Peter and Martin, and her sisters Rita and Paula. She is survived by her son, Donald (Liz Rogers), of Hampton Bays; her husband, David, of Jamesport; her sister Maria (James) Raffel of Cut­ch­ogue; her brother Michael (Susan) of Aquebogue; and many nieces and nephews and their families.

The family will receive visitors at Werner Rothwell Funeral Home in Westhampton Beach on Friday, July 2, from 6 to 8 p.m. Sue and her brother Peter (who passed on May 28) will be remembered at a joint funeral Mass at Church of the Immaculate Conception in Quiogue on Saturday, July 3, at 10 a.m. Burial will follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Cut­ch­ogue.

Memorial donations can be made in Sue’s memory to Immaculate Conception Church, Bell Tower Project, P.O. Box 1227, Westhampton Beach, NY 11978.

