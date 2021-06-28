As heat wave hits, Riverhead opens senior center for cooling center

A heat wave hit the area Monday. (Credit: Joe Werkmeister)

The first heat wave of 2021 has arrived.

As a result of the high temperatures in the forecast this week, the Riverhead Senior Center in Aquebogue is now open as a cooling center.

Supervisor Yvette Aguiar announced the cooling center will be open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. from Monday through Wednesday. The senior center is located at 60 Shade Tree Lane.

“This will be a place our seniors may go if they need to take a break, relax and cool off,” Ms. Aguiar said.

Temperatures were expected to reach the mid-80s Monday and will be even higher on Tuesday with a high around 91 degrees and the heat index values as high as 96, according to the National Weather Service. The high temperature for Wednesday is 88 degrees.

Showers are likely Thursday night into Friday as temperatures dip down a bit.