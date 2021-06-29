Registration underway for Run for Briggs Virtual 5K later this summer

The Briggs family at the Hometown Heroes banner in memory of Tech. Sgt. Dashan Briggs. (Credit: Joe Werkmeister)

Registration is underway for the Run for Briggs Virtual 5K and 1 Mile Fun Run scheduled for August in memory of the fallen airman from Riverhead.

A discounted entry fee of $25 for the 5K remains in effect through Friday, July 2. The fun entry fee is $10.

The virtual event is scheduled for Aug. 13-15. Click here for registration information.

Proceeds will go to the scholarship at Riverhead High School that was created in Tech. Sgt. Dashan Briggs’ memory. Additional proceeds will go toward future workshops and seminars that are aimed at teaching youth important life skills they may not learn in a typical classroom setting. Examples are car maintenance, finance and basic cooking classes.

Earlier this year, Rebecca Briggs, the widow of Tech. Sgt. Briggs, announced the formation of the Dashan J. Briggs Memorial Foundation. The virtual 5K is one of the first events the foundation is sponsoring. The foundation will serve to keep the memory and legacy of Tech. Sgt. Briggs alive and also provide a platform for his children, Jayden, 5, and Ava, 4, to take over one day.

The Run for Briggs is part of the Suffolk County Veterans Series. Participants will receive a custom race T-shirt for participating.

While the race will done virtually this year, the goal is to have an in-person event moving forward in Port Jefferson where Ms. Briggs currently lives with her children. Runners can download a virtual race bib that they can print and wear or post to social media.