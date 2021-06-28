Calverton resident Sophie McCabe, formerly of Riverhead, died June 28, 2021, at East End Hospice Kanas Center for Hospice Care in Westhampton Beach. She was 90.

Born Jan. 19, 1931, in Riverhead, she was the daughter of Albert and Florence (Rozzi) Constantini. She was a Riverhead High School graduate.

Mrs. McCabe worked as a legal secretary for Charles Gatz, Esq. She was also a notary public. She was a member of St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church and Foxwood Village.

She was very devout, and a contributor to St. Patrick’s Cathedral.

She was predeceased by her husband, John Roger McCabe, in 2018; her brothers, Edward and Dominic; and her “sister,” Louise Young. She is survived by her daughters, Susan (John) Kennedy of Ridge and Diane (James) Duffy of Holtsville; her sisters-in-law, Diane Casey and Ellen McCabe; her grandchildren, Andrew Kennedy, Ryan Duffy, Timothy Kennedy, Sean Kennedy and Kimberly Duffy; and a great-grandchild, Aiden Kennedy.

The family will receive visitors Thursday, July 1, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral service will take place at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 2, at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church in Riverhead, followed by interment at St. John’s Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to East End Hospice.

