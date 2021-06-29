Mastic resident Timothy L. Crump, formerly of Riverhead and Greenport, died June 24, 2021, at South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore. He was 67.

Born Feb. 24, 1954, in Riverhead, he was the son of Louise Crump.

Mr. Crump worked for Mattituck Sanitation and Morris Cesspool.

As a teen in Greenport, Mr. Crump was known as “dog man” because of his love for animals. He also loved lottery scratch-offs and his family.

Predeceased by his mother, he is survived by his siblings, Barbara Booker, Shirley Carter, Ollie Crump, Sally Easter and Lois Langhorne, and his special caregiver, Dana Cooley.

Arrangements, which were private, were handled by McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead.

This is a paid notice.