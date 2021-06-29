Calverton resident Edwina Roberta Farinha died June 28, 2021, at Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead. She was 87.

She was born in Queens Nov. 4, 1933, to Frank and Theresa (Lukasavicius) Angelino.

Ms. Farinha was the owner of General Wayne Inn in Southold and a member of St. Isidore’s Choir.

Predeceased by her sister Rita, she is survived by her husband, Victor; her children, Victor (Linda) Farinha III, Wayne Farinha and Lana (Thomas) DeRosa; nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and her sister Frances.

The family will receive visitors Thursday, July 1, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead. Funeral services will take place Friday, July 2, at 11 a.m. at St. Isidore R.C. Church in Riverhead. Burial will follow at Calverton National Cemetery.

