State approves another solar farm in Calverton, Air quality alert Wednesday

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Wednesday, June 30.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

State approves another solar farm in Calverton as supervisor revives moratorium idea

Cops: Woman found dead after vehicle submerged in Sound

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Pilot program aims to match students with businesses for internships

‘Hamilton’ star named North Fork TV Festival’s Ambassador to the Arts

NORTHFORKER

Get a look at three new retail shops open on the North Fork

10 Things to do in July on the North Fork

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature of about 93 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. A heat advisory remains in effect until 8 p.m. with heat index values as high as 99 today. An air quality alert is also in effect from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. The low tonight will be around 72.