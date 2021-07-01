Recent Riverhead grad places seventh in racewalk at national meet, Alive on 25 postponed
Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Thursday, July 1.
RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW
Alive on 25, fireworks postponed due to inclement weather in forecast
Track and Field: Wading River’s O’Brien takes seventh in racewalk at national meet
THE SUFFOLK TIMES
County officials warn boaters to avoid drinking as holiday weekend approaches
Guest Spot: It is our history that troubles so many
NORTHFORKER
Booze Bites: Making bourbon butter grilled corn with Matchbook Distilling bourbon
Our July magazine issue covers the Best Of The North Fork
WEATHER
Expect a chance of showers and thunderstorms today with a high temperature of about 86 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. The low tonight will be around 67.