Recent Riverhead grad places seventh in racewalk at national meet, Alive on 25 postponed

Shannon O’Brien of Wading River at the University of Oregon’s historic Hayward Field, where she took seventh place in the 3,000-meter racewalk at The Outdoor Nationals Wednesday. (Courtesy photo)

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Thursday, July 1.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Alive on 25, fireworks postponed due to inclement weather in forecast

Track and Field: Wading River’s O’Brien takes seventh in racewalk at national meet

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

County officials warn boaters to avoid drinking as holiday weekend approaches

Guest Spot: It is our history that troubles so many

NORTHFORKER

Booze Bites: Making bourbon butter grilled corn with Matchbook Distilling bourbon

Our July magazine issue covers the Best Of The North Fork

WEATHER

Expect a chance of showers and thunderstorms today with a high temperature of about 86 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Some of the storms could produce gusty winds and heavy rain. The low tonight will be around 67.