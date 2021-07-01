Update: Sound Avenue reopens following car crash

The Jamesport Fire Department blocking off traffic at Sound Avenue and Manor Lane Thursday morning. (Credit: Brianne Ledda)

Update (10 a.m.): Sound Avenue has now reopened to traffic following the morning crash. The road was reopened shortly before 10 a.m.

(Original post): Fire officials have closed off a section of Sound Avenue Thursday morning following a motor vehicle crash near Herricks Lane in Jamesport.

A vehicle reportedly struck a pole, resulting in a rollover.

The Jamesport Fire Department was diverting eastbound traffic down Manor Lane and westbound traffic was being diverted down Aldrich Lane.

The crash has led to heavy traffic along Main Road in the Jamesport and Laurel area.

Information on any injuries was not immediately available.