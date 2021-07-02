Five story, mixed-use building proposed, Town Board majority opposing marijuana opt-out

A rendering of the proposed mixed-use building proposed at Osborn Avenue and Court Street. (Credit: G2D Development)

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look. (The Daily Update podcast returns July 6).

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Friday, July 2.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Five story, mixed-use building proposed at corner of Osborn Avenue, Court Street

Town Board majority opposing marijuana opt-out

Riverhead to host meet and greet Tuesday with new school superintendent

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Southold physician retires from private practice to spend more time at SBELIH

Southold Town attempts to ‘narrow the scope’ of new Town Hall, Justice Court renovations

NORTHFORKER

North Fork Open Houses: 10 listings to check out for the weekend of July 3

Best of the North Fork: See our picks for the area’s best food

WEATHER

Expect a chance of showers with thunderstorms also possible after 11 a.m., according to the National Weather Service. Mostly cloudy skies are expected with a high near 80. The low tonight will be around 61.