Blotters: Riverhead man arrested on weapons charges

Tywan Jones, 41, of Aldersgate Drive in Riverhead, was arrested last Wednesday morning at his home and charged with third- and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon and-second degree menacing, according to police. Mr. Jones was taken to police headquarters, where he was processed, arraigned and remanded without bail, according to Riverhead Town police.

Additional information was not available.

• A Wading River man told police last Tuesday morning that he was scammed out of $2,000 from his checking account and $3,500 in assorted gift cards, according to police. Additional information was not available.

• Jose Reyes, age and address unavailable, was charged with driving while intoxicated just after midnight Friday on Union Avenue in Riverhead, according to police.

• An unknown person damaged town windows at a home on West Main Street last Tuesday. Police estimate the value of the damage to be $200.

• A man stole five shirts and an iPhone charger last Thursday afternoon at Target on Route 58 and fled the area is a black Ford pickup truck, according to police, who said the stolen items had a combined value of $104.

• Police discovered a possible “skimming” device at an automated teller machine at a Bank of America on Route 58 last Wednesday morning. Police said they removed the item and have it in the property section.

• A burglary was reported at Bayview Market and Farms on Main Road in Aquebogue last Thursday morning, according to police. An unknown man removed two donation jars, loose change and a pie, according to police.

• Southampton police arrested Vincente Procelgomez, 39, of Flanders early Monday morning, just after midnight, for driving while intoxicated.

Police initially responded to a dispatch claiming there was a subject asleep at the wheel on Cross River Drive in Riverside. According to a police report, the responding officer found the vehicle backing up unsafely, almost hitting the patrol unit. Mr. Procelgomez performed poorly on a field sobriety test and failed a test from a preliminary alcohol screening device.

He consented to a chemical breath test at police headquarters, police say, where he was processed and held for morning arraignment. Mr. Procelgomez was charged with DWI, moving from lane unsafely, unsafe backing of a vehicle, failing to yield right of way at intersection and passing a red light.

• Police stopped a Riverhead man Friday morning for driving in the center lane on Flanders Road. According to police, 35-year-old Julio Lopezargueta’s privilege to drive had been revoked, his vehicle’s registration suspended for an insurance lapse, and he was driving in violation of a license requirement to have an ignition interlock device.

Mr. Lopezargueta was arrested and his vehicle impounded, police said. He was charged with driving with suspended registration, illegal driving in the center lane, alcohol-related aggravated unlicensed operation and circumventing his interlock device. He was released with a uniform traffic ticket and is due in court on July 19.

• Police arrested Andrew Stone, 35, of Astoria for driving with suspended driving privileges on Flanders Road Saturday night. His driving privileges in New York had been suspended in 2012 for failure to pay a fine and to respond to a July 2013 court summons.

Mr. Stone was initially stopped for a traffic violation, police say. He was charged with third degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle, improperly passing a vehicle on the right and driving with no license. He was released with uniform traffic tickets and a future court date.

• Farrow Sims, 49, of Calverton turned himself in at Southampton Town Police Headquarters Sunday evening for damaging property at the Valero gas station on Peconic Avenue in Flanders. He was charged with third degree criminal mischief and released with an appearance ticket.

• Police responded to a complaint early Saturday morning that someone had stolen tools from a vehicle parked at Enterprise Zone Drive after shattering the passenger window.

• Police responded to a Saturday morning call from a woman complaining her car was stolen from her driveway on Cove Road sometime during the night. The vehicle had been unlocked with the keys inside.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.