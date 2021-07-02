Edward R. Mullen, a 47-year resident of Riverhead, died July 1, 2021, at his home. He was 81.

Born Sept. 16, 1939, in Queens, he was the son of Matthew and Helen (Carroll) Mullen.

Mr. Mullen held a bachelor’s degree in accounting from St. John’s University and served with the U.S. Army Reserves. He belonged to Local 638 Steamfitters for more than 50 years.

He was a member of St. John the Evangelist Parish in Riverhead. He loved golf.

Mr. Mullen is survived by his wife of 55 years, Dorothy (née O’Connor); his son, Edward R. Mullen Jr.; his daughters, Kathleen Mullen and Keri Schmidt (Scott); his grandchildren, Nikolas, Zak, Codi, Shannon, Christopher, Madeline, Kyra, Kaelin and Connor; and great-grandchildren, Jase, Dylan and Dani.

The family will receive visitors Wednesday, July 7, from 2 to 4 and 7 to 9 p.m. at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. A funeral Mass will take place at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 8, at St. John the Evangelist R.C. Church in Riverhead, followed by interment at Wading River Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to East End Hospice.

