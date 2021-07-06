Police assist two people in disabled boat in Long Island Sound

The boaters were rescued about 1/2 mile north of Wading River Beach. (Credit: Google Maps)

The Riverhead Town Police Dive team assisted two people in a disabled 14-foot aluminum vessel about 1/2 mile north of Wading River Beach Monday.

Police received a report of the people appearing to struggle in Long Island Sound shortly after 5 p.m. The Wading River Fire Department and U.S. Coast Guard were notified in addition to Riverhead police.

The members of the dive team reached the vessel first and found the disabled vessel was anchored due to the winds and current. The boaters were brought back to shore safely and no injuries were reported, police said.