Planning Board schedules public hearing on proposed industrial complex in Calverton

A rendering of the industrial complex proposed in Calverton.

The Riverhead Planning Board has scheduled a public hearing on a proposed industrial complex in Calverton.

The hearing will be during the 7 p.m. Aug. 5 meeting for the public to weigh in on the nearly 413,000-square-foot complex on 30 acres located on the south side of Main Road.

The hearing on HK Ventures’ proposal is technically on the Draft Environmental Impact Statement (DEIS) submitted for the Site Plan. The DEIS can be found in its entirety on Riverhead Town’s website.

The Planning Board on Aug. 6, 2020 issued what’s known as a “positive declaration,” which required the applicant to prepare a DEIS, which, in turn, is the subject of the public hearing.

The 30 acres are currently undeveloped and bordered on the west by Tractor Supply.

The 412,629 square feet of floor area are proposed to be divided into individual tenant spaces, along with a 1,500-square-foot commissary for use by the tenants of the complex.

The property will need to be connected to the town’s water district, and the applicants are proposing an on-site sewage treatment plant.

Town Planning Aide Greg Bergman told the Planning Board last year that the front 500 feet of the property is located in the town water district, and that “approval will require the Town Board to extend the water district to serve the whole parcel.”

Officials say the applicant also will need to purchase and redeem 26.3 Pine Barrens credits in order to develop the entire site as proposed.