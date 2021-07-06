Police seek public’s help to locate 12-year-old reported missing

Riverhead Town police are seeking the public’s help to locate a 12-year-old boy who has been reported missing from Little Flower Children and Family Services in Wading River.

Police said Aiden Mariana is “special needs highly functional” and left the property on his own. He was last seen wearing black shorts and a white T-shirt. He is 5-foot-5 and weighs 140 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen at 6:53 p.m. Monday. An extensive search both on the ground and in the air was conducted by multiple agencies, police said.

No foul play is suspected.

Anyone with information on Aiden is asked to contact police at 631-727-4500.