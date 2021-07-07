Paving projects at town parking lots scheduled to begin Wednesday

The parking lot on Griffing Avenue. (Credit: Joe Werkmeister)

A series of milling, paving and striping projects scheduled in July will result in some temporary parking lot closures in Riverhead Town.

The town announced the projects last week as follows:

Heidi Behr Way and Peconic Riverfront parking lot

Work will be done July 7-11 between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. in the Peconic Riverfront parking lot or on Heidi Behr Way. The town requests no one park in the parking lot or on the roadway after midnight on July 7 or cars may be towed.

Tuthill’s parking lot

Work will be done from July 8-11 between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. in the Tuthill’s Funeral Home municipal parking lot. No parking is requested after midnight on July 8.

First Street parking lot

Work will be done from July 8-9 and July 12-14 between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. in the First Street parking lot. The lot will be partially open during the weekend of July 10-11. No parking is requested after midnight on July 8 or July 12.

Roanoke-Griffing Avenues parking lot

Work will be done July 9 and July 12-14 between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. in the Roanoke-Griffing Avenues parking lot. The parking lot will be open during the weekend of July 10-11. No parking is requested after midnight on July 9 or July 12.

Griffing Avenue parking lot

Work will be done July 9 and July 13-14 between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. in the Griffing Avenue parking lot. The lot will be open during the weekend of July 10-11 and July 12. No parking is requested after midnight on July 9 or July 13.

Questions on the projects can be directed to the town engineering department at 631-727-3200, ext. 201.