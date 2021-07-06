Detectives investigating burglary at Calverton deli

Riverhead Town police are searching for a suspect who allegedly broke into Wine Country Deli in Calverton overnight and stole cash.

Police responded to a commercial alarm at 12:18 a.m. Tuesday at the deli at 3674 Middle Country Road. Officers found a broken rear window and open rear door. As officers entered the store, they found the cash register area of the deli “to be in disarray with one cash register missing and one cash register on the floor behind the sales counter.”

Police reviewed surveillance footage and released a description of the suspect. Police said the suspect is a Black man with a medium/light complexion, approximately 5-foot-10 with a thin build. He was wearing a dark colored hooded sweatshirt with an orange shirt underneath and dark colored pants, dark latex type gloves and a blue surgical face mask.

The suspect fled on foot before entering a vehicle that was waiting on Middle Country Road, police said.

Police said there’s currently no connection to the suspicious vehicle fire that police responded to a few hours later in Riverhead.

Riverhead detectives are currently investigating and anyone with information is asked to contact police at 631-727-4500, ext. 289.