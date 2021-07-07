Quannacut joins national study on opioid treatment, police investigate deli burglary

Stony Brook Medicine’s Quannacut facility is participating in a national study on the opioid drug Vivitrol. (Credit: Joe Werkmeister/file)

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

New approach to opioid treatment as Quannacut joins national study

Arson squad investigating ‘suspicious’ vehicle fire overnight in Riverhead

Detectives investigating burglary at Calverton deli

Paving projects at town parking lots scheduled to begin Wednesday

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Recreation department formally launches Park Passport program

NORTHFORKER

Hidden North Fork: This New Suffolk shop is a literal happy place

Vine Street Café on Shelter Island is the place to go for food like mom would make

WEATHER

Expect sunny skies today with a high temperature of about 90 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. The low tonight will be around 69. There’s a slight chance of rain this evening.