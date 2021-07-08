Calverton resident Louis D. Cork Jr. died July 7, 2021, at Peconic Bay Medical Center in Riverhead. He was 87.

Born Dec. 30, 1933, in Brooklyn, he was the son of Mary (Adamenas) and Louis D. Cork Sr.

Mr. Cork, a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, was a retired New York City police officer in East New York.

He was an instructor in air craft control and warning squadron; a flying enthusiast who had his aviation license; and a member of the civil air patrol. He dabbled in local politics and was a longtime member of the Loyal Order of Moose Lodge 1742 in Riverhead.

He was married to Elaine I. Cork from 1958 to 2015.

Predeceased by his wife and his son, Stephen L. Cork, he is survived by his daughters, Melinda Young and Kimberly Kennedy; his grandchildren, Krystal (Michael) Foschi, Michael Young and Zachary Kennedy; his great-grandchildren, Colton Foschi and Dylan Foschi; his stepsister, Evelyn Cork; brother-in-law Everett (Haydee) Kalberer; nephew Kevin Kalberer; niece Kelly (Bill) Buynoch; and five great-nephews.

The family will receive visitors Monday, July 12, from 4 to 8 p.m. at Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead, with a prayer service at 7.

Interment, with military honors, will take place Tuesday, July 13, at Calverton National Cemetery. Family and friends may gather at 1 p.m. at the funeral home to depart at 1:30 for the cemetery.

