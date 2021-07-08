Riverhead resident Bette J. Dick died July 3, 2021, at East End Hospice Kanas Center for Hospice Care in Westhampton Beach. She was 74.

Born May 24, 1947, in Glen Cove, N.Y., she was the daughter of George W. and Dorothy I. (Black) Thomas.

She worked as a branch administrative assistant for a bank.

She was predeceased by her twin sister, Barbara Thomas, in 2014, and her husband, Robert C. Dick, in 2018. She is survived by her son, Andrew; her grandchildren, Tyler and Cameron; and her brother, George William Thomas.

Tuthill-Mangano Funeral Home in Riverhead assisted the family.

