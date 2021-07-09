Riverhead announces new assistant principal to join high school in August

William Galati has been appointed an assistant principal at Riverhead High School. (Credit: Riverhead Central School District)

A new assistant principal will join Riverhead High School beginning Aug. 2, the school district announced Thursday.

William Galati of St. James will join the district after previously working in the Hewlett-Woodmere Union Free School District where he was high school principal since 2018.

“We are pleased to welcome Dr. Galati to the district,” said Riverhead superintendent Augustine Tornatore, who began his new role this week. “We are positive the district will benefit from his appointment.”

The Riverhead Board of Education approved the hiring at Tuesday’s meeting. His salary is listed at $135,809, or prorated as $124,491.62.

Mr. Galati is also an adjunct professor of mathematics at Suffolk County Community College. As principal of Hewlett High School, Mr. Galati “advanced opportunities for students by championing a ‘Challenge Up’ vision and philosophy and worked to provide positive and engaging learning experiences during the COVID-19 pandemic,” according to the district.

His experience also includes nine years as principal of Southold Junior-Senior High School and he had worked in the William Floyd School District in several administrative roles.

His career began as a science teacher.

“I greatly appreciate being selected for the assistant principal position at Riverhead High School,” Mr. Galati in a statement. “I look forward to working collaboratively with the building and district administrative teams, along with our dedicated teachers, building stakeholders and families, to enrich, empower and prepare the students of Riverhead High School with the skills and learning needed to achieve in the 21st century and beyond.”

Mr. Galati will join assistant principals Kellyann Parlato and Nicole Taylor to work with high school principal Sean O’Hara.