Blotters: Steel reported missing from storage area in Riverhead

A man told police last Thursday morning that $34,500 worth of steel was missing from a storage area he rents on River Road and West Main Street in Riverhead, according to police. The Detective Division is investigating, according to police.

Additional information was not available.

• A woman stole $500 worth of assorted clothing from the Polo Ralph Lauren store at Tanger Outlets last Thursday afternoon and fled the area in a red Jeep, according to police. Shortly afterward, police received a complaint about a woman stealing $150 worth of merchandise from the Forever 21 store at Tanger Outlets and fleeing eastbound on foot in the parking lot.

• An unknown male stole $118 worth of merchandise from Stop & Shop on Route 58 Friday, according to police. Additional information was not available.

• Laura Rutkowski, age and address unavailable, was charged with driving while intoxicated Saturday night on Iron Pier in Northville, according to police.

• Southampton Town police arrested Brianna Phillipe, 25, of Riverside last Thursday for drinking an open container of alcohol in public and resisting arrest.

Police said she became belligerent after an officer approached her near Marta’s Deli in Riverhead and refused to place her hands behind her back after the officer told her she was under arrest. A records check found she had an active bench warrant from Suffolk County District Court for petit larceny. She was charged with violating Southampton regulations against open containers of alcohol in public, as well as a misdemeanor for resisting arrest. She was placed in the custody of the Suffolk County Police Department.

• Octavio Solano, 37, of Flanders was arrested last Thursday for driving while intoxicated after he crashed into another vehicle and left the scene of the accident. Police said they responded to a 911 call around 1:30 p.m. about an erratic driver on Flanders Road in Flanders, eventually finding Mr. Solano on Oak Avenue.

Mr. Solano was charged with DWI, leaving the scene of an accident with property damage, drinking alcohol in a motor vehicle, second degree aggravated unlicensed operation and circumventing an interlock device. He was held for morning arraignment.

• Police arrested a 20-year-old man in Flanders on Sunday for driving without a license and suspended driving privileges, after stopping him for moving from his lane unsafely, according to a police report.

Domingo Pasquale of Bridgehampton was charged with third-degree aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle as well as traffic violations.

• Police responded to several complaints about graffiti in Riverside and Flanders on Tuesday. In at least two separately reported incidents, someone wrote either “MOSS” or “Toss” on boarded up structures and “RBC” on a window using black paint. At other locations, someone wrote “MOSS” or “TOSS” in black paint on a guard rail, “RBC” in blue on a storm drain and “Moss” on another boarded-up structure. An investigation is pending. Police responded to another complaint about graffiti in Riverside on Saturday but found it had already been documented.

Those who are named in police reports have not been convicted of any crime or violation. The charges against them may later be reduced or withdrawn, or they may be found innocent.