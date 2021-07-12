Peconic Bay declared a fishery disaster over recent scallop seasons, Proposed two-story medical office raises concerns

File photo

The daily update is a podcast briefing on what’s happening across the North Fork.

​Get the daily update delivered straight to your inbox each weekday morning by subscribing to our newsletter. Or listen through Apple Podcasts by subscribing to Closer Look.

Here are the headlines across the North Fork for Monday, July 12.

RIVERHEAD NEWS-REVIEW

Peconic Bay declared a fishery disaster following scallop die-off in recent years

Proposed two-story medical office raises public concerns in Aquebogue

Riverhead writer takes home two awards for 2020 novel

Photos: Riverhead Little League 10U baseball team wins District 36 championship

THE SUFFOLK TIMES

Photos: A milestone moment for World’s Longest Sunfish Race

NORTHFORKER

One Minute on the North Fork: Lavender by the Bay, East Marion

The powerful partnership that makes Chronicle Wines so good