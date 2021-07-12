Real Estate Transfers: July 8, 2021

Listings prepared for Times Review Media Group by Suffolk Research Service, dated May 15-21, 2021.

AQUEBOGUE (11931)

• 137 Foxglove Row LLC to Sklarek, Janice, 137 Foxglove Row (600-45-6-26), (R), $610,000

• Bay, K, to Starr, Christopher, 6 Derby Ct (600-66-4-1.29), (R), $780,000

• Smith, J, to Hunter, Stephanie, 103 Jacobs Pl (600-113-3-5.1), (V), $400,000

BAITING HOLLOW (11933)

• Paladino,V & J Trusts to Cinone, Charles, 95 Linda Ln W (600-16-2-2), (R), $575,000

CALVERTON (11933)

• McGuinness, F, to Terito, Douglas, 70 Wildwood Dr (600-97-1-22), (R), $328,000

CUTCHOGUE (11935)

• Ricci, J, by Executor to D’Anna, Robert, 14655 Oregon Rd (1000-84-1-1), (V), $900,000

• Shearin, J, to McCormack Jr, Joseph, 2670 Stillwater Ave (1000-136-2-17.1), (R), $525,000

EAST MARION (11939)

• Skuludis, D, to Divine Homes LLC, 625 Cedar Dr S (1000-31-3-11.5), (V), $452,000

GREENPORT (11944)

• 120 Caiola Ct LLC to Fischer, Robert, 120 Caiola Ct (1000-33-3-19.15), (V), $400,000

• Matheson, J & D, by Referee to C&M Premier Properties LLC, 275 Sound Rd (1000-35-1-5), (R), $402,014

• Hubbard, D, to Kimmel, Erin, 1225 Seventh St (1000-48-3-12), (R), $600,000

• North Fork Housing Alli to Gazza, Darcy, 408 South St (1001-4-5-9), (R), $395,250

• Walsh, D & H, to Packles, David, 171 Fifth St (1001-7-4-15), (R), $1,240,000

JAMESPORT (11947)

• Tisch, A & S Trust to Katz, Stanley, 76 Water Way, Unit 76 (600-2.1-2-76), (R), $785,000

• DC Industries II LLC to North Fork Landholdings, Tuthills Ln (600-68-1-10.7), (V), $200,000

• Anderson, J, by Executors to Brewer, William, 1125 Main Rd (600-68-3-7.22), (V), $575,000

• Anderson, J, by Executors to Brewer, William, 1159 Main Rd (600-68-3-7.25), (R), $575,000

• Abbott Jr, J, to Thurston, Jeffrey, 1396 Peconic Bay Blvd (600-70-2-42.1), (R), $915,000

LAUREL (11948)

• Ricketts, M, by Executor to Ricketts, Peter, 1270 Bray Ave (1000-126-7-30), (R), $417,600

MATTITUCK (11952)

• Hunter, J & S, to Penny Sr, Geoffroy, 3735 Deep Hole Dr (1000-115-16-20), (R), $679,000

ORIENT (11957)

• Likokas, M & H, to Katrakazos, Themis, 450 Hillcrest Dr (1000-13-2-8.30), (V), $480,000

• Morton, K & C, to Bergdoll, Barry, Orchard St (1000-26-1-33), (V), $730,000

RIVERHEAD (11901)

• 6179 Sound Avenue LLC to Rizk, Joseph, 6179 Sound Ave (600-9-1-4.1), (R), $880,000

• Rupnick, R & S, to Iodice, Michael & Elaine, 56 Hill Dr (600-13-5-27.2), (R), $430,000

• Minutoli Sr, R & A, to Gambelli, Michael, 45 Sea Breeze Dr (600-14-1-16), (R), $375,000

• Fioretti, G & F, to Anzalone, Richard, 88 Stoneleigh Dr (600-82.4-1-48), (R), $525,000

• Mavellia, J, to 84 Kroemer Avenue LLC, 84 Kroemer Ave (600-119-1-30), (C), $1,500,000

• Pavlakis, Sirrine & Bro to Antilety, Mark, 363 Howell Ave (600-127-4-58), (R), $365,000

SHELTER ISLAND (11964)

• Chowaniec, A, & Johnston to Salter, Jonathan, 8 Hay Beach Rd (700-1-2-8), (R), $1,335,000

• Hallman, W & J, to 5 Wade Road LLC, 5 Wade Rd (700-8-2-33), (R), $950,000

• Lipsyte, R, to SH Westneck LLC, 15 Stearns Point Rd (700-14-1-42.2), (V), $300,000

• 29 West Neck Road LLC to SH 29 Westneck LLC, 29 West Neck Rd (700-14-3-9.1), (C), $950,000

• EFLF LLC to Wood, Samuel, 19 Strawberry Ln (700-19-2-35), (V), $285,000

SOUTHOLD (11971)

• Schweitzer, A, & Massa, M, to Lazar, Mitchell, 460 Ruch Ln (1000-52-2-23), (R), $1,330,000

• Forgione, A, to 56863 Main Road LLC, 56863 Route 25 (1000-63-3-17.3), (R), $820,000

• Schwab, C, to Mank, Edward, 2555 Youngs Ave, Unit 1A (1000-63.1-1-1), (R), $450,000

• Mirabella, M & C, to Cummings, Brian, 1275 Nokomis Rd (1000-78-3-30.1), (R), $479,750

WADING RIVER (11792)

• Landolfi & Lom Landolfi to Grigoryev, Vladimir, 200 North Side Rd (600-25-1-35.1), (R), $405,000

• Kelly Development Co to Rawdin, Robert, p/o 101 Long View Dr (600-25-3-9.1), (R), $655,500

• Costanzo, J, to Boost Construction Corp, 2346 N Wading River Rd (600-36-2-22), (V), $149,000

• Nucatola, E, to Perros, George, 101 Farm Rd W (600-57-1-14.30), (R), $625,000

• Callas, W & L, to Heins, Jeffrey, 90 Hidden Pond Path (600-96-2-3), (R), $635,000

(Key: Tax map numbers = District-Section-Block-Lot; (A) = agriculture; (R) = residential; (V) = vacant property; (C) = commercial; (R&E) = recreation & entertainment; (CS) = community services; (I) = industrial; (PS) = public service; (P) = park land; as determined from assessed values in the current tax rolls.)