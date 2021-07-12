The family of Riverhead resident JoAnne Daley, who died May 19, 2020, will receive visitors from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 20, at McLaughlin Heppner Funeral Home in Riverhead. Interment will follow at Calverton National Cemetery.

Ms. Daley died at Acadia Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation in Riverhead at age 84.

Born July 19, 1935, in Lindenhurst, she was the daughter of Charles and Veronica Berberich. She worked as a secretary for E.W. Howell in Babylon.

Family said she enjoyed ceramics and reading.

Predeceased by her husband, Vincent, she is survived by her children, Joyce Austin, Vincent and David; her sister, Veronica Schmid; seven grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.